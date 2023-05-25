Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 98.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 108.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.4%.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Camping World has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Camping World by 69.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

