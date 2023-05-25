Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 23,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 98,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
