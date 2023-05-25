Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 23,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 98,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Camtek by 3.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 8.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

