Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 111261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canada Carbon Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About Canada Carbon

(Get Rating)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.