Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 5.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $109,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $112.75. 426,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

