Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1661790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

