Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

