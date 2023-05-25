Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Up 2.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 88,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
