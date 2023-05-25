Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $36,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 209,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

