Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 8th

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.01. The company had a trading volume of 142,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,546. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.79. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.0743062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cascades Company Profile

CAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.90.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

