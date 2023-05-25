Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Cascades stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.01. 142,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,546. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.71 and a 12-month high of C$12.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.0743062 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

