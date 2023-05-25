Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as high as C$12.13. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 72,362 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. Cascades had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.0743062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

