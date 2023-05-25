Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,725. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

