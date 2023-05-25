Catherine Choi Acquires 2,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Catherine Choi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CION Investment Trading Down 1.5 %
CION stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $542.52 million, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of CION Investment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Stories
