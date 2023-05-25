Catherine Choi Acquires 2,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Catherine Choi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CION Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

CION stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $542.52 million, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 715.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

