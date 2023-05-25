Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 642 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,898,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,741,461. The company has a market capitalization of $224.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.