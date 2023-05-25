Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and approximately $387,143.66 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,009,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

