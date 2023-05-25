Centerra Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CG opened at C$6.95 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.15.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.6001603 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CG. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

