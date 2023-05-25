Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Insider Acquires £10,050 in Stock

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) insider David Swan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,500.00).

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

CAML opened at GBX 196 ($2.44) on Thursday. Central Asia Metals plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £355.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,306.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.87.

Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Central Asia Metals

CAML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.98) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.30) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also

