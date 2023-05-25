Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.68% of Central Garden & Pet worth $32,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 485,604 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 7,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,281. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

