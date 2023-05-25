Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Down 0.2%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.66. 4,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Charah Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $15,600,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,005,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.