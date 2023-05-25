Chardan Capital Boosts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $32.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Immunovant stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

