Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 370.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 776,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after buying an additional 611,972 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,483.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 188,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 644,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,177. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

