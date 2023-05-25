Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,865 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,947,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after buying an additional 676,284 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 1,395,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,576. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

