Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

