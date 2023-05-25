Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,331 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.06. 198,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

