Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.69. 2,227,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

