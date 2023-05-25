Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 939 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.