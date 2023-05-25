Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.10. 2,339,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

