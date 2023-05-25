Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $154.53. 3,352,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.79. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

