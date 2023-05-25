Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

