Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 226.3% in May

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 226.3% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 14,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.