Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 16%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 385,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 959,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

