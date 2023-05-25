China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

