China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
NYSE CYD opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
