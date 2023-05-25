Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $190.78. 1,200,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,492. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

