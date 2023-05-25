Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.82

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as high as C$10.11. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 370,161 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.83.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.