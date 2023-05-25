Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.72

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $8.05. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 9,868 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
