Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.72

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $8.05. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 9,868 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

