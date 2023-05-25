Claudia Poccia Sells 739 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $96.96. 95,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Innospec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Innospec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Innospec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

