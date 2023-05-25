Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Clear Secure Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of YOU stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 1,081,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,892. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure
In other Clear Secure news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470. 42.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clear Secure
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,032,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 576,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,940 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
