Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of YOU stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 1,081,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,892. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $346,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470. 42.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,032,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 576,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,940 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

