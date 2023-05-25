Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Clicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of Clicks Group stock remained flat at $26.46 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.
About Clicks Group
