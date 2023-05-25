Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $2,921,455.68.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NET opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

