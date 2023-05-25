CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

CLPS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

