Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $164.26 and last traded at $164.26. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97.

About Cochlear

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.