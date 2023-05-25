Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) COO Acquires $25,280.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) COO Michael Routledge acquired 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 5.1 %

CDE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,865. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 39.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 1,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

