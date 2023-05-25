Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 191,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 288,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 324,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,902. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.