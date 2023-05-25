Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 2.0% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,735. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

