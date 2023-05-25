Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $434,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

