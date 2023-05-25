Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of SRLN remained flat at $40.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,882. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
