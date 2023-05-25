Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.85. 410,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,598. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

