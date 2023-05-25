Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 186 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.72. 3,367,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.