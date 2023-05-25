Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.73. 81,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

