Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,694,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,508,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,087. The company has a market cap of $907.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

